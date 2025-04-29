Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF SNCOA Open Ranks

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy demonstrates the basics a open ranks inspection at Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, Alabama. The SNCOA is the third level of Air Force enlisted professional military education. The Academy is the single in-resident school for Airmanship 800 (formerly known as the AF Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy) and Airmanship 900 (formerly known as the Chief Leadership Academy) located at Kisling Hall on Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 15:38
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

