The Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy demonstrates the basics a open ranks inspection at Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, Alabama. The SNCOA is the third level of Air Force enlisted professional military education. The Academy is the single in-resident school for Airmanship 800 (formerly known as the AF Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy) and Airmanship 900 (formerly known as the Chief Leadership Academy) located at Kisling Hall on Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 15:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|960921
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110966653
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AF SNCOA Open Ranks, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
