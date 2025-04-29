AF SNCOA Open Ranks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy demonstrates the basics a open ranks inspection at Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, Alabama. The SNCOA is the third level of Air Force enlisted professional military education. The Academy is the single in-resident school for Airmanship 800 (formerly known as the AF Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy) and Airmanship 900 (formerly known as the Chief Leadership Academy) located at Kisling Hall on Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, Alabama.