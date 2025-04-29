Marines at the CACTF

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, perform breaching and clearing techniques during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2025. Marines execute this training to improve mission readiness and prepare for future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|05.02.2025
|05.02.2025 21:59
|B-Roll
|960917
|250502-Z-OJ073-1080
|DOD_110966534
|00:00:10
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
