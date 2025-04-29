Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Press Conference on Southbound Weapons Interdiction

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will host a press conference with law enforcement partners to highlight DHS and interagency efforts regarding interdictions of southbound firearms. Media will have the opportunity to capture b-roll of firearms and related paraphernalia interdicted recently in the Southwest Border area.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 15:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 960915
    VIRIN: 250502-H-AT513-1051
    Filename: DOD_110966477
    Length: 00:30:40
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

