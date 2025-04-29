U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will host a press conference with law enforcement partners to highlight DHS and interagency efforts regarding interdictions of southbound firearms. Media will have the opportunity to capture b-roll of firearms and related paraphernalia interdicted recently in the Southwest Border area.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 15:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|960915
|VIRIN:
|250502-H-AT513-1051
|Filename:
|DOD_110966477
|Length:
|00:30:40
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CBP Press Conference on Southbound Weapons Interdiction, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.