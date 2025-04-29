2025 DMAFB AFAF campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Davis-Monthan's 2025 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicks off in dedication to serving fellow Airmen, Guardians and their families in times of need. The campaign runs from March 17 to May 30 with a goal of $34,217.