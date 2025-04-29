Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 DMAFB AFAF campaign

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    355th Wing

    Davis-Monthan's 2025 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicks off in dedication to serving fellow Airmen, Guardians and their families in times of need. The campaign runs from March 17 to May 30 with a goal of $34,217.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960911
    VIRIN: 250502-F-F3305-1001
    Filename: DOD_110966440
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DMAFB AFAF campaign, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download