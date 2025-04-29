Weapon Display at CBP Press Conference on Southbound Weapons Interdiction

Weapons display at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press conference with law enforcement partners to highlight DHS and interagency efforts regarding interdictions of southbound firearms.
|05.02.2025
|05.02.2025 14:25
|B-Roll
|960896
|250502-H-AT513-1050
|DOD_110966311
|00:01:38
|NOGALES, ARIZONA, US
|3
|3
