His Majesty The King’s Guard 3rd Company Tours USS Iwo Jima

NORFOLK, Va. (April 29, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) hosts an in-port tour for His Majesty The King’s Guard 3rd Company from Norway. Music and Drill Troops of the 3rd Guard’s Company, His Majesty the King's Guard, serves as the ceremonial and representation unit for the Norwegian Armed Forces. This professional group is renowned for its musical excellence and plays a key role in national events, state ceremonies, and official functions, displaying the traditions and heritage of Norway. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interest. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty)