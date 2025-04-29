Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    His Majesty The King’s Guard 3rd Company Tours USS Iwo Jima

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 29, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) hosts an in-port tour for His Majesty The King’s Guard 3rd Company from Norway. Music and Drill Troops of the 3rd Guard’s Company, His Majesty the King's Guard, serves as the ceremonial and representation unit for the Norwegian Armed Forces. This professional group is renowned for its musical excellence and plays a key role in national events, state ceremonies, and official functions, displaying the traditions and heritage of Norway. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interest. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 13:19
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

