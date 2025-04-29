Commander Madison Carter - Kansas City Royals Shout-out 2

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Commander Chaplain Madison Carter, the executive officer of the Naval Chaplaincy School, gives a shout-out to his favorite Major League Baseball (MLB) team, the Kansas City Royals.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 12:49
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|960884
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-GP524-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110966035
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
