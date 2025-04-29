Army Sustainment Wraps up SAAPM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL. Ill. – April 30th marked the end of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. U.S. Army Sustainment Command marked that day with a “Denim Day” recognition, with many Soldiers and Civilian workers opting to wear blue jeans (denim) to work that day. Throughout the month of April, various commands and organizations worked together to hold events tied to sexual assault awareness and prevention. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson, ASC commanding general, spoke to the attendees, along with Joanne Kilian, ASC Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC). Recognitions like this are part of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.