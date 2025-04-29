ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL. Ill. – April 30th marked the end of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. U.S. Army Sustainment Command marked that day with a “Denim Day” recognition, with many Soldiers and Civilian workers opting to wear blue jeans (denim) to work that day. Throughout the month of April, various commands and organizations worked together to hold events tied to sexual assault awareness and prevention. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson, ASC commanding general, spoke to the attendees, along with Joanne Kilian, ASC Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC). Recognitions like this are part of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960880
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-WQ150-4472
|Filename:
|DOD_110965917
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Sustainment Wraps up SAAPM, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
