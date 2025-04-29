Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sustainment Wraps up SAAPM

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL. Ill. – April 30th marked the end of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. U.S. Army Sustainment Command marked that day with a “Denim Day” recognition, with many Soldiers and Civilian workers opting to wear blue jeans (denim) to work that day. Throughout the month of April, various commands and organizations worked together to hold events tied to sexual assault awareness and prevention. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson, ASC commanding general, spoke to the attendees, along with Joanne Kilian, ASC Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC). Recognitions like this are part of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 12:16
    Location: US

