    2CR Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification on an M777A2 medium towed Howitzer

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-roll
    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct their Table VI qualification on M777A2 howitzer on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 2, 2025. In the section-level certification, Soldiers from “Archer” battery trained to destroy, defeat, or disrupt the enemy with integrated fires and enable maneuver commanders to dominate in unified land operations.

    Shot List:
    00;00;05;00- Title Card
    (00;00;05;00-00;00;09;26)- Soldiers next to M777A2 howitzer
    (00;00;09;27-00’00;15;25)- Team lead instructing Soldiers
    (00;00;15;26-00;00;28;05)- A Soldier prepares and stages high explosive projectile rounds
    (00;00;28;06-00;01;30;22)- Soldiers fire a M777A2 towed 155mm howitzer

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960878
    VIRIN: 250502-A-GV482-1006
    Filename: DOD_110965903
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification on an M777A2 medium towed Howitzer, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether, TrainToWin, VCorps, AlwaysReady, 7ATC, M777

