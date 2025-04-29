2CR Soldiers conduct Table VI qualification on an M777A2 medium towed Howitzer

B-roll
U.S. Soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct their Table VI qualification on M777A2 howitzer on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 2, 2025. In the section-level certification, Soldiers from “Archer” battery trained to destroy, defeat, or disrupt the enemy with integrated fires and enable maneuver commanders to dominate in unified land operations.
Shot List:
00;00;05;00- Title Card
(00;00;05;00-00;00;09;26)- Soldiers next to M777A2 howitzer
(00;00;09;27-00’00;15;25)- Team lead instructing Soldiers
(00;00;15;26-00;00;28;05)- A Soldier prepares and stages high explosive projectile rounds
(00;00;28;06-00;01;30;22)- Soldiers fire a M777A2 towed 155mm howitzer
