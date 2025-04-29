Logistics as a Stand-in Force on San Clemente Island During Project Convergence Capstone 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Anthony Gainsborough, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Logistics Officer, describes the challenges and processes of logistics in contested environments during Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) on San Clemente Island, California, March 10, 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: For the Suspense performed by Pamere/stock.adobe.com