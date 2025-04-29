Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics as a Stand-in Force on San Clemente Island During Project Convergence Capstone 5

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Anthony Gainsborough, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Logistics Officer, describes the challenges and processes of logistics in contested environments during Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) on San Clemente Island, California, March 10, 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: For the Suspense performed by Pamere/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960874
    VIRIN: 250310-M-AV203-9192
    Filename: DOD_110965823
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics as a Stand-in Force on San Clemente Island During Project Convergence Capstone 5, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

