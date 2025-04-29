Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell Army 250th Birthday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson and Dan Lee

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    NASCAR racing driver Christopher Bell gives a shout-out to the Army's upcoming 250th birthday at the Pentagon, May 1, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson & Dan Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 13:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 960873
    VIRIN: 250501-F-NN690-2642
    Filename: DOD_110965817
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell Army 250th Birthday Shoutout, by SSgt Jonathan Anderson and Dan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nascar
    Army
    NASCAR Coca Cola 600
    Army 250th Birthday
    Christopher Bell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download