U.S. Marines anchored on San Clemente Island and Camp Pendleton establish a stand-in force presence during Project Convergence Capstone 5 with experimentation led by the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)



