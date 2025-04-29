Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence Capstone 5

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    U.S. Marines anchored on San Clemente Island and Camp Pendleton establish a stand-in force presence during Project Convergence Capstone 5 with experimentation led by the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Expressive Violin performed by Elonix/stock.adobe.com and Weapon of Choice performed by Fabian Tell/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960868
    VIRIN: 250502-M-AV203-5811
    Filename: DOD_110965722
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Convergence Capstone 5, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

