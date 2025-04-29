U.S. Marines anchored on San Clemente Island and Camp Pendleton establish a stand-in force presence during Project Convergence Capstone 5 with experimentation led by the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Expressive Violin performed by Elonix/stock.adobe.com and Weapon of Choice performed by Fabian Tell/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 11:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960868
|VIRIN:
|250502-M-AV203-5811
|Filename:
|DOD_110965722
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
