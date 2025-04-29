Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Certifying Surveys: Onboard the CATLETT

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    The survey team on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District survey vessel CATLETT are in the process of certifying this year’s Baltimore Harbor & Channels dredging effort, using their onboard technology to ensure these vital waterways stay safe, clear, and open for business. In this interview, Baltimore District survey chief Shaun Armstrong and vessel captain Jake Tuer explain the USACE mission currently underway and the role of surveys in maintaining theses vital shipping lanes, April 23, 2025. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    Music licensed via MegaTrax

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960866
    VIRIN: 250423-A-SE916-1001
    Filename: DOD_110965687
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Certifying Surveys: Onboard the CATLETT, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    dredging
    Chesapeake Bay
    Survey Boat
    Baltimore District

