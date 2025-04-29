The survey team on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District survey vessel CATLETT are in the process of certifying this year’s Baltimore Harbor & Channels dredging effort, using their onboard technology to ensure these vital waterways stay safe, clear, and open for business. In this interview, Baltimore District survey chief Shaun Armstrong and vessel captain Jake Tuer explain the USACE mission currently underway and the role of surveys in maintaining theses vital shipping lanes, April 23, 2025. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)
Music licensed via MegaTrax
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 10:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960866
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-SE916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110965687
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Certifying Surveys: Onboard the CATLETT, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
