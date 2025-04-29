Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Part 1: 31st of the 31st

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano video highlighting 31st Fighter Wing history in honor of its 31st anniversary at Aviano Air Base, Italy. For the past three decades, the 31 FW has excelled in the European theater, not only strengthening the NATO alliance, but deterring adversaries, and ensuring regional stability through continuous operations and rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960858
    VIRIN: 250501-F-QR554-2317
    Filename: DOD_110965525
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    AFN Aviano, 31st Fighter Wing, History, 31st of the 31st

