Part 1: 31st of the 31st

An American Forces Network Aviano video highlighting 31st Fighter Wing history in honor of its 31st anniversary at Aviano Air Base, Italy. For the past three decades, the 31 FW has excelled in the European theater, not only strengthening the NATO alliance, but deterring adversaries, and ensuring regional stability through continuous operations and rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960858
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-QR554-2317
|Filename:
|DOD_110965525
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
