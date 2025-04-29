US, Caribbean, and Latin American Forces conduct joint security operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard, Guyana Defence Force, Mexican Armed Forces, Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force and Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force conduct maritime live-fire exercise during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), April 29, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt Leona C. Hendrickson)