Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Caribbean, and Latin American Forces conduct joint security operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leona Hendrickson 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Coast Guard, Guyana Defence Force, Mexican Armed Forces, Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force and Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force conduct maritime live-fire exercise during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), April 29, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt Leona C. Hendrickson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960856
    VIRIN: 250429-Z-OD934-1001
    Filename: DOD_110965510
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: TT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Caribbean, and Latin American Forces conduct joint security operations, by SSG Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TW25, TRADEWINDS 25, Coast Guard, Maritime Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download