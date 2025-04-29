188th Wing hosts Guatemalan SPP visit

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at Thursday's event. The 188th Wing hosted the Guatemalan Chief of Defense as part of the Arkansas National Guard State Partnership Program on May 1, 2025. After the delegation arrived in their helicopters, three members of the 188th Civil Engineer Squadron gave them a ride in their tactical, off-road vehicles designed for rapid deployment, personnel transport, and light cargo movement. The delegation was transported onto Ebbing Air National Guard Base, where they received briefings about the 188th Wing mission.
|05.01.2025
|05.02.2025 09:40
|B-Roll
|960855
|050125-Z-IN195-2005
|DOD_110965495
|00:00:23
|ARKANSAS, US
|2
|2
