Active Shooter Trianing

2nd Lt. Luciano Pedini, a platoon leader assigned to 212th Military Police Company, 93d Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, oversees active shooter training on 8 February 2025 at Smith Elementary School on USAG Baumholder, Germany. This training tested the abilities of his MPs on response and actions in the event of such a high-stress scenario.
|02.08.2025
|05.02.2025 09:31
|Package
|960851
|250208-A-PT551-6506
|DOD_110965434
|00:02:17
|DE
|1
|1
