    Active Shooter Trianing

    GERMANY

    02.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    2nd Lt. Luciano Pedini, a platoon leader assigned to 212th Military Police Company, 93d Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, oversees active shooter training on 8 February 2025 at Smith Elementary School on USAG Baumholder, Germany. This training tested the abilities of his MPs on response and actions in the event of such a high-stress scenario.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960851
    VIRIN: 250208-A-PT551-6506
    Filename: DOD_110965434
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Trianing, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Police
    Military Police Officer
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    PROVEN IN BATTLE
    Sword of Freedom

