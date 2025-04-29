Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Wing hosts Guatemalan SPP visit

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    The 188th Wing hosted the Guatemalan Chief of Defense as part of the Arkansas National Guard State Partnership Program on May 1, 2025. Three members of the 188th Civil Engineer Squadron picked up the delegation in their tactical, off-road vehicles designed for rapid deployment, personnel transport, and light cargo movement.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Wing hosts Guatemalan SPP visit, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

