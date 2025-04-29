188th Wing hosts Guatemalan SPP visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 188th Wing hosted the Guatemalan Chief of Defense as part of the Arkansas National Guard State Partnership Program on May 1, 2025. Three members of the 188th Civil Engineer Squadron picked up the delegation in their tactical, off-road vehicles designed for rapid deployment, personnel transport, and light cargo movement.