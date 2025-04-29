Operation Cowboy: U.S. Soldiers, German & Czech communities hold festival to commemorate unique WWII battle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Camacho, a spur candidate assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, talks about the spur ride and Operation Cowboy at Bela Nad Rabuzou, Czech Republic, April 30, 2025. This event commemorated the 80th anniversary of Operation Cowboy, which took place in the final days of World War II on April 28, 1945, in which American troops from 2nd Cavalry Regiment liberated the citizens of Hostoun, Czech Republic from Waffen-SS control and rescued hundreds of Lipizzaner horses from a breeding farm in Hostoun from being executed by occupying forces. During the battle, two American Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Pfc. Raymond E. Manz and Tech/5 Owen W. Sutton, were killed. The wreath-laying ceremonies and the memorial statue in the town square of Hostoun continue to honor their sacrifices today. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)