U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Camacho, a spur candidate assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, talks about the spur ride and Operation Cowboy at Bela Nad Rabuzou, Czech Republic, April 30, 2025. This event commemorated the 80th anniversary of Operation Cowboy, which took place in the final days of World War II on April 28, 1945, in which American troops from 2nd Cavalry Regiment liberated the citizens of Hostoun, Czech Republic from Waffen-SS control and rescued hundreds of Lipizzaner horses from a breeding farm in Hostoun from being executed by occupying forces. During the battle, two American Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Pfc. Raymond E. Manz and Tech/5 Owen W. Sutton, were killed. The wreath-laying ceremonies and the memorial statue in the town square of Hostoun continue to honor their sacrifices today. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 08:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960846
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-NH796-8428
|Filename:
|DOD_110965379
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|HOSTOUN, CZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Cowboy: U.S. Soldiers, German & Czech communities hold festival to commemorate unique WWII battle, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
