A4: Answer Is You

No matter the challenge, logistics is the answer. With an increased focus on lethality and readiness, our Airmen are prepared to defend our country in the most unprecedented of times. Watch the below video to better understand how #A4 priorities enable power projection and accelerate deterrence.
|04.28.2025
|05.02.2025 09:06
|Video Productions
|960845
|250428-N-PL185-9457
|DOD_110965377
|00:01:11
|US
|3
|3
