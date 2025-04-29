Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A4: Answer Is You

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lorenzo Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Logistics

    No matter the challenge, logistics is the answer. With an increased focus on lethality and readiness, our Airmen are prepared to defend our country in the most unprecedented of times. Watch the below video to better understand how #A4 priorities enable power projection and accelerate deterrence.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960845
    VIRIN: 250428-N-PL185-9457
    Filename: DOD_110965377
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    Supply
    Fire
    Missiles
    Logistics
    Transportation
    Fuels
    Civil Engineering
    Force Protection
    Munitions
    Emergency Services
    Security Forces
    Maintenance
    EOD
    Readiness
    A4
    Supply Chain
    A4C
    A4S
    A4L
    Contested Logistics

