    Around & About Fort Drum Tour Spring 2025

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Community members got an exclusive look at Fort Drum's rich history and ongoing military training during the Around and About Fort Drum Tour. From exploring the historic LeRay Mansion to witnessing Soldiers in action at the Mountain Training Group complex, participants experienced firsthand the dedication and legacy of the 10th Mountain Division (LI).
    (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/qube/miracle. License code: 2F2HSHL4V3IAIDRK

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 08:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960844
    VIRIN: 250429-A-TE514-7232
    Filename: DOD_110965369
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Fort Drum
    LeRay Mansion
    10th Mountain Division
    Mountain Training Group
    Around and About Tour

