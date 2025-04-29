Around & About Fort Drum Tour Spring 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Community members got an exclusive look at Fort Drum's rich history and ongoing military training during the Around and About Fort Drum Tour. From exploring the historic LeRay Mansion to witnessing Soldiers in action at the Mountain Training Group complex, participants experienced firsthand the dedication and legacy of the 10th Mountain Division (LI).

(Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office)



Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/qube/miracle. License code: 2F2HSHL4V3IAIDRK