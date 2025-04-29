Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EURPAR Small Arms Marksmanship Challenge

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.24.2025

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250424-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 24, 2025) - Members of the European Paratrooper Association and U.S. Navy Security Forces Personnel participate in the Small Arms Marksmanship Challenge in Naples, Italy, April 16-17, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 06:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960818
    VIRIN: 250424-N-JA925-1002
    Filename: DOD_110965208
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

