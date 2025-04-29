250424-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 24, 2025) - Members of the European Paratrooper Association and U.S. Navy Security Forces Personnel participate in the Small Arms Marksmanship Challenge in Naples, Italy, April 16-17, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 06:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960818
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-JA925-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110965208
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EURPAR Small Arms Marksmanship Challenge, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.