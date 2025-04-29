Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Europe News - USS Mount Whitney Port Visit To Libya

    LIBYA

    05.01.2025

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250501-N-JA925-1001 TRIPOLI, Libya (April 20-21, 2025) - AFN Naples Europe News highlighting the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) visiting Tripoli and Benghazi, Libya on April, 20-21, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 06:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960816
    VIRIN: 250501-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_110965202
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LY

