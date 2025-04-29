Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicular Fire Extinguisher Update

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    As of December 01 2024, Korean law mandates that drivers of cars with five seatbelts or more carry vehicular fire extinguishers. USKI 4800.01 updates US guidelines to reflect this change.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 02:02
    Location: KR

