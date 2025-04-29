Vehicular Fire Extinguisher Update

As of December 01 2024, Korean law mandates that drivers of cars with five seatbelts or more carry vehicular fire extinguishers. USKI 4800.01 updates US guidelines to reflect this change.
04.30.2025
05.02.2025
PSA
|960803
|250501-F-ME505-1001
|DOD_110965031
|00:00:29
|KR
|0
|0
