Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Water Egress Trainer B-Roll (vertical)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, undergo underwater egress training at the Camp Hansen aquatic center, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2025. Underwater Egress training is designed to certify Marines proficiency at emergency procedures in the event of a water landing onboard a military aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 04:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960800
    VIRIN: 250501-M-BI567-1001
    Filename: DOD_110965019
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Water Egress Trainer B-Roll (vertical), by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UET, Water Survival, pool, III MEF, Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download