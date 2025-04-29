Under Water Egress Trainer B-Roll (vertical)

U.S. Marines assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, undergo underwater egress training at the Camp Hansen aquatic center, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2025. Underwater Egress training is designed to certify Marines proficiency at emergency procedures in the event of a water landing onboard a military aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 04:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960800
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-BI567-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110965019
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
