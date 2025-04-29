U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 from April 15 to May 15. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: TENSE-SERIOUS-DRAMA performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 04:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960796
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-YL383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110965006
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III MIG | Kaiju Rain 25, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.