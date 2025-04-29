Coast Guard Cutter Midgett deploys in Oceania

Coast Guard Cutter Midget (WMSL 757) conducts multiple missions throughout their deployment in Oceania from Jan. 14 to April 1 2025. Midgett crew assisted in conducting Illegal, Unregulated, Unreported Fishing boardings through the bilateral maritime enforcement agreements with Tuvalu, Australian and Papua New Guinea ship riders. Meaningful engagements with our allies in Tuvalu, American Samoa, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea demonstrated a committed network of partners in the maritime domain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)
