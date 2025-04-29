Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett deploys in Oceania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Cutter Midget (WMSL 757) conducts multiple missions throughout their deployment in Oceania from Jan. 14 to April 1 2025. Midgett crew assisted in conducting Illegal, Unregulated, Unreported Fishing boardings through the bilateral maritime enforcement agreements with Tuvalu, Australian and Papua New Guinea ship riders. Meaningful engagements with our allies in Tuvalu, American Samoa, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea demonstrated a committed network of partners in the maritime domain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960781
    VIRIN: 250424-G-PA286-1001
    Filename: DOD_110964574
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Partners & Allies
    CGCMidgett
    IUUF Patrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download