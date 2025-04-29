Coast Guard Cutter Midgett deploys in Oceania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960781" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Cutter Midget (WMSL 757) conducts multiple missions throughout their deployment in Oceania from Jan. 14 to April 1 2025. Midgett crew assisted in conducting Illegal, Unregulated, Unreported Fishing boardings through the bilateral maritime enforcement agreements with Tuvalu, Australian and Papua New Guinea ship riders. Meaningful engagements with our allies in Tuvalu, American Samoa, New Zealand, Australia and Papua New Guinea demonstrated a committed network of partners in the maritime domain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)