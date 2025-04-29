Modern Day Marine 2025 comes to an end with closing remarks from U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, sergeant major of the Marine Corps, and an awards ceremony for the winners of the Commandant’s Cup Wargaming Tournament, at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield and Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960780
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-RG120-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110964558
|Length:
|00:18:27
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 - Closing Ceremony, by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
