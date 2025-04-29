Modern Day Marine 2025 - State of the United States Navy

U.S. Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, Chief of Naval Operations (Acting), gives his remarks during the State of the United States Navy panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|05.01.2025
|05.01.2025 20:05
|B-Roll
|960779
|250501-M-SD553-6223
|DOD_110964549
|00:37:58
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|2
