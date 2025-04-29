Modern Day Marine 2025 - Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics; Lt. Gen. Jered Helwig, Deputy Commander, US TRANSCOM; Ms. Erica Plath, ASN (RDA), Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Sustainment; and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Dion D. English, Moderator, give their remarks during the Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|05.01.2025
|05.01.2025 20:06
|B-Roll
|960777
|250501-M-BL153-3001
|DOD_110964522
|01:02:23
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|2
