    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics; Lt. Gen. Jered Helwig, Deputy Commander, US TRANSCOM; Ms. Erica Plath, ASN (RDA), Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Sustainment; and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Dion D. English, Moderator, give their remarks during the Distribution Methods in Contested Spaces panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 20:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960777
    VIRIN: 250501-M-BL153-3001
    Filename: DOD_110964522
    Length: 01:02:23
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    MDM2025

