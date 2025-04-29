U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Hoewing, Director, Aviation Combat Element Capabilities Development Directorate, Combat Development and Integration; Col. Scott Cuomo, commanding officer of Weapons Training Battalion, Quantico; Col. Joseph Garaux, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 2 and Col. Caleb Hyatt, commanding officer of 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, give their remarks during the “UAS Symposium Outbrief” panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960776
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-BL153-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110964521
|Length:
|00:54:58
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 - UAS Symposium Outbrief, by Cpl Joshua Munsen and Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.