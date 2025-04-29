Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball interdicts drug smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) interdicts a suspected drug smuggling vessel while patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean, April 17, 2025. The operation marks Kimball's fifth interdiction of their patrol and incorporated a number Coast Guard assets from aerial surveillance to tactical law enforcement, concluding with a sinking of the vessel as a hazard to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960768
    VIRIN: 250417-G-BB085-1071
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110964388
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download