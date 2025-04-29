Reserve Marines have the chance to serve at the forward edge of global operations. At the Marine Forward Coordination Element in Bahrain, Marines support United States Marine Corps Forces Central Command by enabling crisis response, coordinating real-world missions, and working alongside joint and allied partners across the United States Central Command area of responsibility. This is more than weekend drill — it's operational-level experience with federal tax-free pay, hazardous duty incentives, and leadership opportunities that translate both in and out of uniform. Marine Forces Central Command is calling on capable, committed Marines to serve forward and make their next move matter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 17:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960763
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-FA455-4691
|Filename:
|DOD_110964193
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Serve Where It Matters: Join the FCE Bahrain Team, by Ruben Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.