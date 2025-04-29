Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serve Where It Matters: Join the FCE Bahrain Team

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Ruben Cordero 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    Reserve Marines have the chance to serve at the forward edge of global operations. At the Marine Forward Coordination Element in Bahrain, Marines support United States Marine Corps Forces Central Command by enabling crisis response, coordinating real-world missions, and working alongside joint and allied partners across the United States Central Command area of responsibility. This is more than weekend drill — it's operational-level experience with federal tax-free pay, hazardous duty incentives, and leadership opportunities that translate both in and out of uniform. Marine Forces Central Command is calling on capable, committed Marines to serve forward and make their next move matter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960763
    VIRIN: 250501-M-FA455-4691
    Filename: DOD_110964193
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    USMC
    MARFORRES
    MARFORRES. Marine Forces Reserves

