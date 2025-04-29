Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The US Space Force - America's Invisible Front Line (A Documentary Film)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Koetz, Tenelle Marshall and Tsuyoshi Shinzato

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    "The US Space Force - America's Invisible Front Line" is a 20-minute documentary film that covers the criticality of space to our national security, the economy, and our daily lives. It describes Space Force mission areas, locations, and personnel. It also focuses on the importance of space superiority in conflict and the distinct role the Space Force plays in it. Produced by Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PA).

    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Guardians
    USSF
    Space Force
    documentary film
    America's Invisible Front Line

