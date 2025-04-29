The US Space Force - America's Invisible Front Line (A Documentary Film)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"The US Space Force - America's Invisible Front Line" is a 20-minute documentary film that covers the criticality of space to our national security, the economy, and our daily lives. It describes Space Force mission areas, locations, and personnel. It also focuses on the importance of space superiority in conflict and the distinct role the Space Force plays in it. Produced by Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PA).