"The US Space Force - America's Invisible Front Line" is a 20-minute documentary film that covers the criticality of space to our national security, the economy, and our daily lives. It describes Space Force mission areas, locations, and personnel. It also focuses on the importance of space superiority in conflict and the distinct role the Space Force plays in it. Produced by Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PA).
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 17:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960760
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-HD718-6672
|Filename:
|DOD_110964178
|Length:
|00:20:54
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The US Space Force - America's Invisible Front Line (A Documentary Film), by TSgt Nick Koetz, Tenelle Marshall and Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
