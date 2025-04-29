U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 30, 2025. The training is designed to instill water confidence and survival skills, ensuring that Marines can safely operate in aquatic environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 20:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960757
|VIRIN:
|250430-M-BD441-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110964132
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU Marines participate in water survival training, by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
