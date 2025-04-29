U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Galvan, assigned to the Marine Corps Warfighting Labatory, speaks about the benefits of attending Modern Day Marine 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 17:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|960756
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-AQ293-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110964122
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 Interview Jonathan Galvan, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.