SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Training Drone Skills, Cardiac Screening for Recruits, Historic Refueling Mission

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the U.S. Air Force launches an initiative to equip every Airman with basic drone operational training, The ERASE program decreases service member’s risk of sudden cardiac arrest, and Air Mobility Command makes history with a commercial air refueling mission.
