Coast Guard seeks public assistance with hoax caller near Wilmington, N.C.

The audio is a hoax Mayday call received by Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) and Sector North Carolina seek the public’s assistance with locating the individual responsible for making multiple false distress calls that are originating from the Wilmington, North Carolina area. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960742
|VIRIN:
|250501-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110963931
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.