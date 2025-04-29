Coast Guard seeks public assistance with hoax caller near Wilmington, N.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The audio is a hoax Mayday call received by Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) and Sector North Carolina seek the public’s assistance with locating the individual responsible for making multiple false distress calls that are originating from the Wilmington, North Carolina area. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.)