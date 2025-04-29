Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard seeks public assistance with hoax caller near Wilmington, N.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The audio is a hoax Mayday call received by Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) and Sector North Carolina seek the public’s assistance with locating the individual responsible for making multiple false distress calls that are originating from the Wilmington, North Carolina area. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960742
    VIRIN: 250501-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110963931
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG; D5; Hoax Mayday; Sector North Carolina; Coast Guard Investigative Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download