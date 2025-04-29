Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation “Swift Response” arrives at the Port of Narvik

    NORDLAND, NORWAY

    04.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The MV ARC Endeavor arrives at the port of Narvik, Norway, on Apr. 29, carrying over 200 pieces of equipment assigned to the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg, North Carolina; U.S. Army Reserve 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Eustis, Virginia; and the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Division from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Soldiers assigned to the 24th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Brigade joined the 839th Transportation Battalion, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, during a reception, staging, and onward movement operation for Swift Response 2025. SR25 involves approximately 4,100 U.S. participants and support from all Joint components including U.S. Air Forces Europe and Africa (USAFE-AF), Marine Forces Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), Navy Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), U.S.-based special forces and 1,900 personnel from 14 other countries to include Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:43
    Location: NORDLAND, NO

    This work, Operation “Swift Response” arrives at the Port of Narvik, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

