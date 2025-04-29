Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fit to Fight: Buffalo District Leaders Prove Army Readiness

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Military leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participate in an annual Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), consisting of the deadlift, standing power throw, push-ups, sprint-drag-carry, plank, and two-mile run, Buffalo, New York, April 23, 2025. The ACFT assesses Soldiers' muscular strength, muscle endurance, power, speed, agility, coordination, flexibility, and balance helping to keep the U.S. Army ready to defend America as the world’s strongest fighting force. As of May 1, 2025 the ACFT has been changed to the AFT to increase warfighting readiness, reduce injury risk, and enhance the physical performance of the force. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:22
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Army
    Buffalo District
    USACE250
    #AFTReady2025

