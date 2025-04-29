Fit to Fight: Buffalo District Leaders Prove Army Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960734" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participate in an annual Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), consisting of the deadlift, standing power throw, push-ups, sprint-drag-carry, plank, and two-mile run, Buffalo, New York, April 23, 2025. The ACFT assesses Soldiers' muscular strength, muscle endurance, power, speed, agility, coordination, flexibility, and balance helping to keep the U.S. Army ready to defend America as the world’s strongest fighting force. As of May 1, 2025 the ACFT has been changed to the AFT to increase warfighting readiness, reduce injury risk, and enhance the physical performance of the force. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)