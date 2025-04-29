Military leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participate in an annual Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), consisting of the deadlift, standing power throw, push-ups, sprint-drag-carry, plank, and two-mile run, Buffalo, New York, April 23, 2025. The ACFT assesses Soldiers' muscular strength, muscle endurance, power, speed, agility, coordination, flexibility, and balance helping to keep the U.S. Army ready to defend America as the world’s strongest fighting force. As of May 1, 2025 the ACFT has been changed to the AFT to increase warfighting readiness, reduce injury risk, and enhance the physical performance of the force. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 15:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960734
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-FB511-8357
|Filename:
|DOD_110963730
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fit to Fight: Buffalo District Leaders Prove Army Readiness, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
