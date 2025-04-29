Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eglin AFB Warrior Day 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Team Eglin’s Warrior Day focused on readiness through team building and hands-on interactions with many of the warfighting capabilities operating on Eglin every day. The full day of activities began with a ruck march for 11 teams, with as many as 25 people in a group, containing a mix of Airmen, Soldiers and civilians.

    “Readiness is much more than just one simple task, it’s understanding that it takes all of us in a concerted, group effort to get our mission accomplished,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro, 96th Test Wing commander.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960732
    VIRIN: 250324-F-NV708-2445
    Filename: DOD_110963703
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin AFB Warrior Day 2025, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Day
    Warrior Games

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download