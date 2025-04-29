Team Eglin’s Warrior Day focused on readiness through team building and hands-on interactions with many of the warfighting capabilities operating on Eglin every day. The full day of activities began with a ruck march for 11 teams, with as many as 25 people in a group, containing a mix of Airmen, Soldiers and civilians.
“Readiness is much more than just one simple task, it’s understanding that it takes all of us in a concerted, group effort to get our mission accomplished,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro, 96th Test Wing commander.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 15:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960732
|VIRIN:
|250324-F-NV708-2445
|Filename:
|DOD_110963703
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin AFB Warrior Day 2025, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.