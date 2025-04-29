Louisville VA Medical Center Construction Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960728" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Terry Durham, area engineer for the Louisville VA Medical Center construction project, shares an update on how construction is coming along April 23, 2025.



The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $930 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.



The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans.



Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.