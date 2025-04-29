Louisville VA Medical Center Construction Update

Terry Durham, area engineer for the Louisville VA Medical Center construction project, shares an update on how construction is coming along April 23, 2025.
The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $930 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.
The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960728
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-GI410-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110963589
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
