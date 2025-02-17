Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 17.2-25 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in a repatriation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, April 4, 2025. DPAA is repatriating remains to the United States that are believed to be of U.S. service members from the Battle of Guadalcanal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 14:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 960722
    VIRIN: 250428-M-FR914-1001
    Filename: DOD_110963382
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 17.2-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus and LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCBH
    DPAA
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    Indo-Pacific
    USMCNews

