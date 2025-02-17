Marine Minute: 17.2-25

U.S. Marines with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in a repatriation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, April 4, 2025. DPAA is repatriating remains to the United States that are believed to be of U.S. service members from the Battle of Guadalcanal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)
|04.28.2025
|05.01.2025 14:26
|Newscasts
|960721
|250428-M-FR914-1001
|DOD_110963360
|00:00:59
|US
|1
|1
