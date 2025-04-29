Warrior Day 2025 focused on readiness through team building and hands-on
interactions with many of the warfighting capabilities operating on Eglin every day. The
full day of activities began with a ruck march for 11 teams, with as many as 25 people in a
group, containing a mix of Airmen, Soldiers and civilians. The participants conducted
SERE, Airfield Maintenance, EOD, Combatitives, React to contact and Medical Training.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 13:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960719
|VIRIN:
|250325-F-NV708-6171
|Filename:
|DOD_110963303
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin AFB Warrior Day S.E.R.E training, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.