Cleveland Dredging 2020 - Pump Out

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District hydraulically places dredged sediments from Cleveland Harbor and the Cuyahoga River into a confined disposal facility in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2020. Dredging of harbors like Cleveland’s ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways. (U.S. Army video by Jess Levenson)