The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District hydraulically places dredged sediments from Cleveland Harbor and the Cuyahoga River into a confined disposal facility in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2020. Dredging of harbors like Cleveland’s ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways. (U.S. Army video by Jess Levenson)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960715
|VIRIN:
|201102-A-PG036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110963207
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cleveland Dredging 2020 - Pump Out, by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.