    Cleveland Dredging 2020 - Pump Out

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District hydraulically places dredged sediments from Cleveland Harbor and the Cuyahoga River into a confined disposal facility in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2020. Dredging of harbors like Cleveland’s ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways. (U.S. Army video by Jess Levenson)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960715
    VIRIN: 201102-A-PG036-1001
    Filename: DOD_110963207
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Cleveland Harbor
    Great Lakes Navigation System

