2025 TRADOC Best Squad

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Army Training Doctrine and Command Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27 - May, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
