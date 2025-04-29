Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 TRADOC Best Squad

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Army Training Doctrine and Command Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27 - May, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960714
    VIRIN: 250501-F-QI804-1001
    Filename: DOD_110963204
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    TRADOC Best Squad, BSC2025

