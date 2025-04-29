Soldiers with the Texas Army National Guard work with U.S. Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande and U.S. - Mexico border near Roma, Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star, April 23, 2025. Operation Lone Star is a Texas National Guard mission to deter, detect, and interdict illegal border crossings and transnational criminal activity along the Texas - Mexico border. (U.S. Air Force Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 12:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960711
|VIRIN:
|250424-Z-PI747-8547
|Filename:
|DOD_110963165
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ROMA, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Texas Army National Guard supports Southern border mission, by MSgt Amber Monio and SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.