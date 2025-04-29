Texas Army National Guard supports Southern border operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the Texas Army National Guard work with U.S. Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande and U.S. - Mexico border near Roma, Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star, April 23, 2025. Operation Lone Star is a Texas National Guard mission to deter, detect, and interdict illegal border crossings and transnational criminal activity along the Texas - Mexico border. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)