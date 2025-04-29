Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Army National Guard supports Southern border operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy and Master Sgt. Amber Monio

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the Texas Army National Guard work with U.S. Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande and U.S. - Mexico border near Roma, Texas, as part of Operation Lone Star, April 23, 2025. Operation Lone Star is a Texas National Guard mission to deter, detect, and interdict illegal border crossings and transnational criminal activity along the Texas - Mexico border. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960710
    VIRIN: 250423-Z-PI747-4799
    Filename: DOD_110963154
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ROMA, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Army National Guard supports Southern border operations, by SFC Jon Soucy and MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    national guard, texas army national guard, operation lone star

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download