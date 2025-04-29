video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As celebrations for the Month of the Military Child come to a close, we are reminded that military connected children are just as important as their military parents.



Instructional Program Specialist, Joy Clickener, Museum Specialist Elisa Huizar, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, Staff Sgt. Marquis Hopkins and his daughter, Averi Hopkins sat with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack, April 30, 2025, to talk about why military connected children are vital to the mission.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)