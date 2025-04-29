As celebrations for the Month of the Military Child come to a close, we are reminded that military connected children are just as important as their military parents.
Instructional Program Specialist, Joy Clickener, Museum Specialist Elisa Huizar, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, Staff Sgt. Marquis Hopkins and his daughter, Averi Hopkins sat with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack, April 30, 2025, to talk about why military connected children are vital to the mission.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
