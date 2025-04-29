Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    As celebrations for the Month of the Military Child come to a close, we are reminded that military connected children are just as important as their military parents.

    Instructional Program Specialist, Joy Clickener, Museum Specialist Elisa Huizar, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, Staff Sgt. Marquis Hopkins and his daughter, Averi Hopkins sat with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack, April 30, 2025, to talk about why military connected children are vital to the mission.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

